Tiananmen vigil leaders defying police arrested in Hong Kong
HONG KONG -- Four leaders of the group that organized annual Tiananmen Square commemorations in Hong Kong have been arrested after refusing to cooperate in a national security investigation, the group said Wednesday.
The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China said the four were arrested early Wednesday morning.
Leaders delivered a letter to police Tuesday rejecting a request for details of the group’s operations and finances. Police earlier warned that failure to comply could result in a fine of 100,000 Hong Kong dollars ($12,900) and up to six months in jail.
Hong Kong authorities have cracked down on dissent following mass anti-government protests in 2019.