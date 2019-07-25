Timeline in controversy surrounding Puerto Rico governor

Developments in political crisis that led Puerto Rico's governor to announce that he is resigning Aug. 2.

July 8: A leaked chat reveals Gov. Ricardo Rosselló and 11 other men, including government officials, made homophobic, misogynistic and other inappropriate comments about Puerto Ricans.

July 10: A former Puerto Rico education secretary, Julia Keleher, and five other people, including current or former government officials, are arrested by the FBI for suspected unlawful acts with federal funding.

July 11: Rosselló flies back to Puerto Rico from a European vacation and holds a news conference to address the arrests of the people with government links. He also talks about the leaked chat, saying that his expressions were a way to blow off steam privately.

July 13: All 889 pages of the chat are made public by the Centro de Periodismo Investigativo, sparking the first of more than a dozen protest marches against the governor and his administration.

July 17: Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans, including superstar performers Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny, march in Old San Juan to demand the governor's resignation.

July 18: President Donald Trump tweets about the events in Puerto Rico, noting that "the Governor is under siege," expressing his distrust for San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and questioning the amount of federal funds sent to Puerto Rico.

July 21: Rosselló releases a video saying he will not step down as governor, but makes an unsuccessful effort to assuage his critics by announcing that he will resign as president of the New Progressive Party and promising not to seek reelection.

July 22: The governor's father, Pedro Rosselló, himself a former governor of Puerto Rico, resigns all his positions in the New Progressive Party.

July 22: Hundreds of thousands join in a protest near the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico's capital, while Puerto Ricans living in the United States hold demonstrations against Rosselló in New York, Washington, Miami and other cities.