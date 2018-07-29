Tin shed collapse injures dozens in western India

A huge tin shed with a large number of people perched on its roof watching stunts by tractor drivers collapsed under their weight in western India on Sunday, sending at least 17 to the hospital, police said.

Another 20 with minor injuries received preliminary medical attention at the scene, said police officer Yogesh Yadav.

Four people were badly injured, but they were likely to recover, Yadav said. Initial reports said at least 70 people were injured in the accident.

Nearly 2,000 villagers were watching stunts tractor drivers performing stunts in a make-shift stadium in Padampur, a town in Rajasthan state. The event was being held after the tractors offloaded grains and other agricultural products in a grain market.

The roof collapse created a panic in the stadium. The area is around 475 kilometers (300 miles) northwest of Jaipur, the state capital.

Television images showed the huge shed crumbling down under the weight of the people on the roof-top.

Top elected official Vasundhara Raje ordered an inquiry into the accident.