Togo's opposition denounces new role of the country's leader as a 'constitutional coup'

A coalition of political parties and civil society groups in Togo has vowed to step up domestic and international pressure on President Faure Gnassingbe following his controversial appointment over the weekend as head of a powerful new executive body

LOME, Togo -- A coalition of political parties and civil society groups in Togo vowed Monday to step up domestic and international pressure on President Faure Gnassingbe following his controversial appointment over the weekend as head of a powerful new executive body.

Opposition politicians in the West African country denounced the move as a “constitutional coup" that could signal further democratic backsliding in a region marred by military coups.

Gnassingbe, who has ruled since 2005 after the death of his father, on Saturday was given by lawmakers the powerful new title of President of the Council of Ministers. In this role, he has more power and can be re-elected indefinitely for 6-year terms by Parliament.

Two main opposition parties, the Democratic Forces for the Republic and the National Alliance for Change, called the move a “constitutional coup” in a joint statement on Sunday.

“This process is neither legal nor legitimate. It is the result of an institutional hold-up orchestrated by a desperate regime, which fears more than anything the freely expressed will of the people,” the statement said.

The opposition organized a rally in Lomé, the capital, on Sunday, but the turnout was modest.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Professor David Dosseh, spokesperson for the coalition, said the swearing-in of Gnassingbe as President of the Council of Ministers marks “a new phase in the seizure of power,” one that entrenches the president’s rule after 20 years in office.

Togo, a nation of around 8 million people, has been ruled by same family for 57 years, initially by Eyadema Gnassingbe and subsequently by his son. Faure Gnassingbe has been in office since 2005 after winning elections that the opposition described as a sham.

Last year, Gnassingbe signed off on a new constitution, which eliminates presidential elections and granted Parliament the power to choose the president.

“This is not a transition. It’s the continuity of the same authoritarian system under another name after 58 years of rule,” Dosseh said, referring to Gnassingbe's new title.

A purely symbolic presidency has been created, now led by 86-year-old Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové, a figure largely unknown to the younger generation, while real power was handed to a Council led by Gnassingbe, without term limits.

The ruling party did not respond to a request for comment. Government media outlets have portrayed the constitutional reform as a modernizing step that prepares Togo for a parliamentary government.