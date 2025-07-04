Top EU officials head to Moldova for summit ahead of pivotal parliamentary election

The European Union’s top officials will travel to Moldova’s capital for a bilateral summit to strengthen ties, months before the EU candidate member holds a pivotal parliamentary election

FILE - Moldova's Prime Minister Dorin Recean waits for the start of the EU-Moldova Association Council at the European Council building in Brussels, on May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

BUCHAREST, Romania -- The European Union’s top officials will travel to Moldova’s capital on Friday for a key bilateral summit to strengthen ties months before the EU candidate member holds a pivotal parliamentary election.

Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean will host the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President António Costa in Chisinau. Talks will focus on EU membership, security and trade. The leaders are expected to issue a joint statement afterward.

Brussels agreed to open accession negotiations with Moldova for EU membership last year after granting official candidate status in June 2022, the same day as neighboring Ukraine. Some observers say Hungary’s opposition to Ukraine’s EU membership could hamper Moldova’s progress, since both countries’ applications are being processed concurrently.

“Moldova is now at the most advanced stage of European integration in its modern history,” said Daniel Voda, Moldova’s government spokesperson. “The path toward the EU has become clear, irreversible, and politically embraced at the highest level.”

Brussels is keen to reaffirm its commitment to Moldova joining the 27-nation bloc with the approach of a parliamentary election Sep. 28. Allegations continue to circulate about Russia conducting a “hybrid war” against the former Soviet republic by interfering in elections and spreading disinformation.

Moldova's pro-Western government led by the Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, has been in power since 2021. Moldova watchers have warned the upcoming parliamentary vote is in Moscow’s crosshairs.

The summit’s agenda states EU leaders will reiterate their “unwavering commitment” to Moldova’s sovereignty and security in the face of “Russia’s continued hybrid attacks.”

Moscow has denied meddling in Moldova.

Radu Magdin, a political analyst at Smartlink Communications, said the joint summit is “of top symbolic importance” and could bolster support for PAS in the upcoming elections.

“The elections are pivotal, as a PAS government majority or a PAS-led coalition can be more credible for Brussels in terms of genuine intention of reform,” he said. “The main threats to Moldova’s accession process is any EU state opposition to Ukraine’s entry.”

Moldova’s membership in the EU is conditional on the country enacting reforms in policy areas, known as chapters, in areas such as the rule of law, fundamental rights and economic reforms, a process that will likely take years. To support such reforms, Brussels is providing Moldova with up to 1.9 billion euros (about $2.2 billion) between 2025 and 2027.

“EU accession is not just a destination,” said Voda, the government spokesperson. “It’s a profound change for the benefit of the people.”

President Sandu was reelected in a heated election last year that saw her beat a Russia-friendly opponent in an election cycle beleaguered by claims of Russian interference and voter fraud. Moldovans last year also voted narrowly in favor of securing the country’s EU path.

McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania.