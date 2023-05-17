Top German ministry official resigns after accusations of favoritism

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck, right, and the state secretary at the Economy and Climate Ministry Patrick Graichen, center, leave the chancellery after the cabinet meeting of the German Government in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Graichen has vacated his job Wednesday May 17, 2023 following accusations that he was involved in the job selection of his best man for the chief post at the federally owned German Energy Agency, or Dena. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN -- A top official at the German economy and climate ministry resigned Wednesday following accusations that he was involved in choosing his best man to head the federally owned German Energy Agency and signed off on financial support for a project in which his sister was involved

Patrick Graichen was one of Economy Minister Robert Habeck’s closest aides and had been in charge of developing and implementing the government's energy policies with the goal of achieving net zero emissions in Germany in 2045.

Graichen had been under pressure for weeks after media revealed his involvement in the job selection, but last week Habeck still said Graichen could keep his job.

On Wednesday, however, Habeck told reporters in Berlin that Graichen had also violated ministry compliance violations when he signed off on the ministry's planned financial support for a project of the Berlin branch of the BUND environmental group, on whose board Graichen’s sister sat.

“Against this background, Patrick Graichen and I agreed yesterday evening in a personal conversation that we will not continue our joint work," Habeck said.

Referring to the allegation, Graichen was involved in the selection of his best man to head the energy agency, Habeck said that “there is no question that a mistake has been made and we have created transparency about it.”

Opposition lawmakers had relentlessly asked for Graichen's dismissal.