Top Israeli, Swedish diplomat chat in effort to mend ties

The foreign ministers of Israel and Sweden held their first phone call in seven years, a move hailed as the “relaunching of relations” after protracted tensions between the two countries

September 20, 2021, 11:32 AM
2 min read

JERUSALEM -- The foreign ministers of Israel and Sweden held their first phone call in seven years on Monday, a move hailed by the top Israeli diplomat as the “relaunching of relations" after protracted tensions between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter that he spoke with his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde, and thanked her for “Sweden’s strong and solid commitment to the security of Israel and her recognition in the course of our conversation of Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people.”

“I look forward to increased cooperation with Sweden on bilateral and multilateral issues,” Lapid said.

There was no immediate comment from the Swedish Foreign Ministry.

Israel has moved to mend ties with several countries since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Lapid formed a unity government in June, ousting longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu from office after 12 years and following four deadlocked elections. The Bennett-Lapid government has made strides to repair relations with neighboring Jordan and Egypt and the Palestinians, as well as with the Biden administration.

Sweden’s relations with Israel have been strained since the Social Democratic-led government in 2014 recognized Palestinian statehood. Its former foreign minister's comments in recent years concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict drew angry responses from Israeli officials.

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has prioritized combating anti-Semitism in recent years, and last year attended an International Holocaust Memorial event in Israel before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first visit by a Swedish leader in 21 years.

Sweden will host world leaders at the International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance in Malmo, the country's third-largest city, next month.

Top Stories

What we know about the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot

Sep 17, 4:04 PM

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 19, 6:44 PM

‘Heartbreaking’ update in Gabby Petito case

Sep 19, 6:16 PM

Pfizer says vaccine safe, effective for kids ages 5 to 11

1 hour ago

Video shows missing woman days before disappearance

Sep 16, 7:42 PM

Top Stories

body found in search for Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Pfizer says vaccine safe, effective for kids ages 5 to 11

1 hour ago

What we know about the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot

Sep 17, 4:04 PM

NKorea slams US over submarine deal, warns countermeasures

Sep 20, 3:53 AM

What we know about the Surfside condo collapse

Sep 19, 2:49 PM

Top Stories

What we know about the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot

Sep 17, 4:04 PM

body found in search for Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Pfizer says vaccine safe, effective for kids ages 5 to 11

1 hour ago

What we know about the Surfside condo collapse

Sep 19, 2:49 PM

NKorea slams US over submarine deal, warns countermeasures

Sep 20, 3:53 AM

Top Stories

What we know about the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot

Sep 17, 4:04 PM

body found in search for Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Body ‘consistent with description’ of Gabby Petito found

Sep 19, 6:37 PM

‘Heartbreaking’ update in Gabby Petito case

Sep 19, 6:16 PM

Pfizer says vaccine safe, effective for kids ages 5 to 11

1 hour ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events