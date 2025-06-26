US diplomat in Hong Kong criticizes China and the city for curtailing freedoms

The top U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong has criticized policies by China and Hong Kong for eroding freedoms

U.S. Consul General in Hong Kong Gregory May speaks to reporters at the Independence Day Reception on Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Kanis Leung)

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's top American diplomat said on Thursday that the policies of the Chinese and Hong Kong governments have curtailed freedoms, pointing to the cases of jailed prominent activist Jimmy Lai and what he called “transnational regression."

At a reception for the U.S. Independence Day, U.S. Consul General Gregory May, who will join the U.S. Embassy in Beijing next month after a three-year term in Hong Kong, told reporters he is a “big fan“ of Hong Kong, and that its people and spirit made the city a good place.

“Hong Kong is a great city. What is not great is the policies of the mainland Chinese government, the Hong Kong government, that have eroded freedom,” he said.

Following the 2019 anti-government movement that filled Hong Kong’s streets with protesters, Beijing imposed a national security law that it deemed necessary for the city's stability. Under the law, Lai and many other leading activists were prosecuted.

May said U.S. President Donald Trump was very concerned about the fate of Lai, who is fighting national security charges that carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Before he was elected Trump said he would “100%” get Lai out of jail.

May said Washington is also concerned about others, jailed for the peaceful expression of political views.

“The other friction point in my term here has been transnational repression, and it's very disappointing to see over my three years here, attempts by Hong Kong authorities to enforce the national security law within the borders of the United States against U.S. persons,” he said.

He was referring to accusations by Hong Kong authorities against some overseas-based activists claiming they violated the security law and offering rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($128,000) for information leading to each of their arrests.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Consulate condemned the Hong Kong government for what it called repression of 4th of July celebrations after city education authorities reportedly cautioned teachers and students not to attend events marking the day and organized by American diplomats.

May said he was disappointed over the move and that it was “pretty perplexing.”

On Tuesday, the city’s education bureau responded to media queries, saying schools have the responsibility to be good gatekeepers and to enhance the sensitivity of teachers and students to national security at that time.