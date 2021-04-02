Train crashes in Taiwan, causing injuries, possibly deaths

An unknown number of passengers were injured and some possibly killed when a train partly derailed along Taiwan's east coast

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A train partially derailed along Taiwan’s east coast Friday, injuring an unknown number of passengers and causing potential fatalities.

The crash occurred near the Toroko Gorge scenic area around 9 a.m. on a public holiday.

Media reported 350 passengers were on board, four of whom were listed as in critical condition.

Reports said a truck fell from a cliff above and landed on the tracks, where a train emerging from a tunnel smashed into it.