Train plows into suspected migrants, kills 3, in France

A train has hit and killed three people and seriously injured another person in southwestern France

October 12, 2021, 8:40 AM
1 min read

PARIS -- A train hit and killed three people and seriously injured another person in southwestern France on Tuesday morning. A local mayor said the victims were thought to be migrants who were resting on the tracks.

The train was on a line that links the seaside resort town of Hendaye, on France's border with Spain, and the city of Bordeaux, the national railway company SNCF said. The collision occurred at around 5:30 a.m., striking four people who were on the tracks, it said.

The victims were thought to be migrants “who were sleeping or were lying ... on the railway line," said Eneko Aldana-Douat, mayor of Ciboure, near the crash site.

He said it's not unusual to see migrants in that region near the border.

Top Stories

Oct 11, 4:54 PM
4 hours ago
Oct 12, 12:52 AM
Oct 11, 12:45 PM
Oct 11, 5:53 AM

Top Stories

Oct 11, 9:44 AM
Oct 12, 1:31 AM
3 hours ago
Oct 11, 5:48 PM
Oct 11, 11:09 PM

Top Stories

Oct 11, 9:44 AM
Oct 12, 1:31 AM
Oct 11, 5:48 PM
Oct 11, 5:53 AM
Oct 11, 11:09 PM

Top Stories

Oct 11, 9:44 AM
Oct 12, 1:31 AM
Oct 11, 5:53 AM
Oct 10, 8:47 PM
Oct 11, 11:04 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events