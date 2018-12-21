Train slams into bus in Serbia; 5 killed, 26 injured

A train slammed into a bus carrying mostly high school students on Friday in southern Serbia, killing five people and injuring at least 26, authorities said.

The collision took place around 0630GMT (1:30 a.m. EST) Friday near the city of Nis, police said.

Initially, police said that three people were killed and 22 injured. But authorities later confirmed that two more people died in a hospital and that at least 26 people were injured.

Doctors in Nis said some of the children have life-threatening injuries. Relatives have gathered at the hospital awaiting information.

The Serbian state TV says that the bus was carrying local children to school. A video from the scene shows that the bus was practically cut in half from the impact while the train partly slid off the tracks.

"When I heard a big bang I knew it was bad," said a witness, Stevan Jocic. "The bus was cut down the middle, passengers inside, all high school kids. It was horrific."