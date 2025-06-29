Tropical Storm Barry forms off eastern coast of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Barry has formed and is expected to bring heavy rain to Mexico’s eastern coast over the next few days

By The Associated Press

MIAMI -- The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Barry has formed and is expected to bring heavy rain to Mexico’s Atlantic coast over the next few days

The Hurricane Center said at about 11 a.m. EDT that the storm's center was located about 90 miles (140 kilometers) east-southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico and about 165 miles (about 265 kilometers) southeast of Tampico, Mexico.

Maximum sustained winds were measured at 40 mph (65 kph). Barry was moving northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan southward to Tecolutla.

The storm is expected to strengthen slightly before it reaches the coast of eastern Mexico. Rapid weakening is expected after the system moves inland.