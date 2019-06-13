Trudeau to visit Trump next week to talk trade, China

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau will travel to Washington next week to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the ratification of the new North American trade agreement and China's detention of two Canadians.

Trudeau's office says he'll visit next Thursday. Trump and Trudeau are trying to build momentum to pass the new trade deal that also includes Mexico.

Relations have improved since a low last summer when the U.S. president called Trudeau "weak" and "dishonest." Trump was furious after Trudeau had said at a Group of Seven summit that he wouldn't let Canada be pushed around in trade relations with the U.S.

Beijing detained two Canadians in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release a top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei arrested on a U.S. extradition request.