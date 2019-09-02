Trump blimp in Copenhagen on day he was scheduled to arrive

Although U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled a visit to Denmark, his effigy is here in the form of a 20-foot blimp that has become synonymous with resistance to the American president.

The angry, diaper-clad caricature armed with a cellphone known as "Baby Trump" was floating in the air Monday above a downtown Copenhagen square.

Since the president last month canceled his Sept. 2-3 trip to NATO member Denmark after leaders there mocked his desire to purchase Greenland, the organizers of anti-Trump demonstrations have decided to carry on with their planned rally and decided to fly the blimp.

Trump also has called off a planned trip to Poland to deal with Hurricane Dorian at home, and sent Vice President Mike Pence instead.