Trump-linked tycoon postpones bid to delist Dubai developer
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- The billionaire founder of one of Dubai’s largest developers has postponed a bid to take the firm private, the company announced on Tuesday.
In a notice to the Dubai Financial Market, DAMAC Properties said the proposed deal was being shelved as it underwent a review by the United Arab Emirates’ securities regulator, without offering further details.
DAMAC is known in Dubai for a development that features a Donald Trump-branded golf club surrounded by villas and apartments, making it the only one of its kind in the Middle East that bears the Trump logo.
The company’s partnership with the Trump Organization to manage and run the golf course was struck before Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president.