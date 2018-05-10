Trump signs Holocaust property law that has angered Poland

The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an act that Jewish groups praise as helpful in their efforts to reclaim lost property in Poland, but which the Polish government says is discriminatory toward Poles.

The White House said Wednesday Trump signed the Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today — or JUST — Act. It requires the State Department to report to Congress on what certain countries have done to compensate Holocaust survivors or their heirs for assets seized under Nazi and Communist rule.

The law does not give the U.S. any powers to act against any country and does not single out Poland. But Warsaw has strongly opposed it.

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz recently told The Associated Press it sets Jews above non-Jewish claimants and "divides our society."