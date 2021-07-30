Tunisian president names new security chief amid crisis
TUNIS, Tunisia -- Tunisia's president has named a new interior minister, in his first major appointment since he froze parliament and seized executive powers earlier this week amid protests and an economic crisis.
President Kais Saied named Ridha Gharsallaoui, a former national security adviser to the presidency, to the post on Thursday night. The Interior Ministry oversees domestic security, including policing.
His critics - notably the Islamist party Ennahdha, which has dominated Tunisian legislative elections since the 2011 revolution - accused him of staging a coup.