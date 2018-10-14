Turkey: 15 migrants, including children, die in truck crash

Turkey's official news agency says at least 15 migrants have been killed in a traffic accident, among them children.

The Anadolu news agency said Sunday the migrants were traveling in a truck in the western province of Izmir. The truck tipped over, leading to deaths and injuries. Video footage showed a destroyed truck.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants have set out to sea from Turkey's coasts in the last few years to try to reach neighboring Greece, which is a member of the European Union. A Turkish-EU deal in 2016 to send those migrants back to Turkey significantly curbed the number of border crossings but many desperate migrants still attempt the journey.