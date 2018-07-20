Turkey arrests wife of Islamic State commander Shishani

Turkey's official news agency says authorities have arrested the wife of Abu Omar al-Shishani, a top commander in the Islamic State group killed two years ago.

Anadolu news agency reported late Thursday four people were formally arrested in Istanbul for alleged links to IS following their detention in a counter-terror operation earlier in July. Among them was Seda D., married to the infamous red-bearded Georgian national known by his nom de guerre "Omar the Chechen" in Arabic.

The private DHA news agency reported the woman had used a fake passport. The report said she has two sons.

Shishani —born Tarkhan Batirashvili— was the "minister of war" for IS and appeared on many videos. U.S. military said he was killed in Iraq in July 2016 during an airstrike.