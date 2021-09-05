Turkey says it 'neutralized' 18,500 militants over 6 years

Turkey says it has “neutralized” nearly 18,500 people whom it calls “terrorists” over the past six years

September 5, 2021, 2:16 PM
2 min read

ISTANBUL -- Turkey has “neutralized” nearly 18,500 people that it calls “terrorists” over the past six years, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.

Since the start of this year, that figure was 1,865, spokesperson Maj. Pinar Kara told journalists in Ankara. The ministry uses the term to describe killed, wounded or captured combatants.

The vast majority of the 18,455 neutralized since July 2015 are thought to be members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged war on Turkey since 1984. A 2½-year ceasefire with the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union – broke down in 2015.

Turkey targeted the Islamic State group after launching its first operation in northern Syria in 2016 but has since largely focused on the PKK and its affiliates in Turkey, Syria and Iraq.

Although the total figure of 40,000 deaths is often cited for the 37-year conflict with the PKK, the International Crisis Group says “the precise figure for the overall casualty toll of the conflict is impossible to confirm.”

Turkey’s military conducted 22 operations against suspected insurgents inside Turkey and abroad over the past month, Kara said. Since April, it has been carrying out ground and air operations against the PKK in northern Iraq. These resulted in 244 militants being “neutralized,” she added.

Turning to the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Kara said the Turkish Armed Forces evacuated 1,129 Turkish civilians between Aug. 25 and Aug. 27 and assisted citizens of other countries.

She also said that 23,931 military personnel had been dismissed since a coup attempt in July 2016 that saw elements of the military try to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

Top Stories

Texas abortion ban backlash is distraction from other issues: Cassidy

27 minutes ago

Vaccine hesitancy eases in teeth of the delta surge: POLL

Sep 05, 12:00 AM

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Women say they met porn actor Jeremy for fun; rape came next

Sep 05, 12:42 AM

'Pawn Stars' Corey Harrison's Dramatic Weight-Loss

Jul 21, 8:52 AM

Top Stories

Vaccine hesitancy eases in teeth of the delta surge: POLL

Sep 05, 12:00 AM

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Sep 04, 12:28 PM

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

Holiday travel sparks concerns as questions arise over booster shots

Sep 04, 8:38 AM

'We do not have to stay silent': Afghan women vow to resist Taliban

Sep 04, 2:00 PM

Top Stories

Vaccine hesitancy eases in teeth of the delta surge: POLL

Sep 05, 12:00 AM

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Sep 04, 12:28 PM

Holiday travel sparks concerns as questions arise over booster shots

Sep 04, 8:38 AM

'We do not have to stay silent': Afghan women vow to resist Taliban

Sep 04, 2:00 PM

Top Stories

Vaccine hesitancy eases in teeth of the delta surge: POLL

Sep 05, 12:00 AM

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Sep 04, 12:28 PM

'We do not have to stay silent': Afghan women vow to resist Taliban

Sep 04, 2:00 PM

Holiday travel sparks concerns as questions arise over booster shots

Sep 04, 8:38 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events