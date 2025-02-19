Turkish coast guard recovers bodies of 6 migrants, rescues 27 others from sinking dinghy

The bodies of six migrants who drowned after their inflatable dinghy began to take in water have been recovered by Turkish coast guards

ANKARA, Turkey -- The bodies of six migrants who drowned in the Aegean Sea when their inflatable dinghy began to take in water were recovered by the Turkish coast guard on Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said.

Another 20 migrants were rescued from the boat, which began sinking off the Turkish coastal town of Selcuk, while seven others were rescued from the sea, the ministry said.

There was no detail on whether the migrants were heading to Greece, which is the primary destination for migrants trying to reach Europe from Turkey. The Greek island of Samos lies just off the coast from Selcuk.

The Interior Ministry said the coast guard dispatched rescue teams after receiving a distress call at around 04:00 a.m. local time. The operation involved a coast guard ship, three other boats and a helicopter.

Video footage of the rescue provided by the ministry showed rescuers throwing a life preserver or helping the migrants, including children, onto a rescue vessel.

The identities or nationalities of the migrants were not immediately known. One person suspected of human smuggling was detained for questioning, the ministry said.

