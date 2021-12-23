Turkish court once again extends philanthropist's jail term

A Turkish court has again ruled to keep businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala behind bars, despite a decision from Europe’s democracy and human rights-promoting body to initiate a rare disciplinary process against Turkey for failing to release him

In a routine monthly review of his case on Thursday, a panel of judges ruled for an extension of Kavala’s detention, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Last month, the Council of Europe announced it was starting infringement proceedings against Turkey for failing to comply with European Court of Human Rights rulings that Kavala was unjustly jailed and should be released. The lengthy infringement process could lead to the suspension of Turkey’s voting rights or membership in the 47-nation Council of Europe.

Kavala, 64, has been in jail for more than four years without having been convicted of a crime.

The European court, whose decisions are binding on Council of Europe members, demanded Kavala’s release two years ago pending trial. The court said his imprisonment aimed to silence him and was not supported by evidence of an offense. Turkey has called on the Council of Europe to respect Turkey’s ongoing legal proceedings.

Recently, his case also caused a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and 10 Western countries, including the United States, France and Germany, after they called for his release.

Kavala, 64, is accused of allegedly financing nationwide anti-government protests in 2013 and helping orchestrate a coup attempt three years later. He denies the charges, which carry a life sentence without the chance of parole.

He was acquitted in February 2020 of charges in connection with the 2013 Gezi Park protests, but the ruling was overturned and linked to charges relating to the coup attempt.

His trial is now part of a merged case involving 51 other defendants, including fans of the Besiktas soccer club who were acquitted six years ago of charges related to the Gezi protests before that decision also was overturned.

The next hearing of the case is set for Jan. 17.