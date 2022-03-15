Turkmenistan leader's son wins presidential election

Electoral authorities say the son of Turkmenistan’s leader has won the Central Asian country’s presidential election, after an unusual vote-counting delay

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan -- The son of Turkmenistan’s leader has won the Central Asian country’s presidential election, electoral authorities said Tuesday, after an unusual vote-counting delay.

The victory of Serdar Berdymukhamedov cements his family’s political dynasty at the helm of the gas-rich country.

There was an unexpected wait for the result of Saturday’s voting, after authorities said Sunday they needed more time to count the votes.

Berdymukhamedov, son of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, was the overwhelming favorite. The central election commission said he won 72.97% of the votes.