Turnout, ethnic Albanian vote key in North Macedonian polls

  • ByThe Associated Press
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — May 3, 2019, 7:50 AM ET
Campaign posters of Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, left, a candidate for the opposition conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, which reads in Macedonian: "Justice for Macedonia" and a poster of Stevo Pendarovski, right, a presidential candidate of the ruling cThe Associated Press
Campaign posters of Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, left, a candidate for the opposition conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, which reads in Macedonian: "Justice for Macedonia" and a poster of Stevo Pendarovski, right, a presidential candidate of the ruling coalition led by the Social Democrats, that reads in Macedonian: "Together Forward", are placed in a street in Skopje, North Macedonia, Friday, May 3, 2019. Voters in newly-renamed North Macedonia will choose the country's new president Sunday, in tightly-contested polls that could see the ethnic Albanian minority playing a major role. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Voters in newly renamed North Macedonia will choose the country's new president Sunday in tightly contested polls that could see the ethnic Albanian minority playing a major role.

Although the president has a largely ceremonial position, with some powers to veto legislation, the outcome of the vote could trigger early parliamentary elections in a deeply polarized country.

But the key concern is turnout: If less than 40% of the 1.8 million registered voters participate, the election will be invalid.

That first round saw the governing Social Democrats' candidate, Stevo Pendarovski, and the conservative VMRO-DPME's Gordana Siljanovska Davkova tied with about 41% of the vote each.

So a lot depends on how, or indeed whether, the ethnic Albanians who make up about a quarter of the 2.1 million population will vote.

Comments