Chinese state TV: At least 13 dead in typhoon, 16 missing

  • ByThe Associated Press
BEIJING — Aug 10, 2019, 2:16 AM ET
A worker removes an electric fan from a temporary dormitory that collapse as Typhoon Lekima sweeps through Wenling in eastern China's Zhejiang province Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. China issued its top warning for coastal areas of Zhejiang province Friday ahead of a strong typhoon carrying heavy rain and winds and expected to send an intense storm surge up the mighty Yangzte River.(Chinatopix Via AP)

At least 13 people were killed Saturday after Typhoon Lekima stuck the coast south of Shanghai, knocking down houses and trees, Chinese state TV reported.

Another 16 people are missing after Lekima hit land at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in Zhejiang province, the report said. It said more than 200 houses collapsed and 3,200 were damaged.

More than 1 million people were evacuated before the storm struck, the official Xinhua News Agency said. That included 253,000 in Shanghai.

State TV said 2,100 flights and some train services were canceled. Authorities in Shanghai also shut down the high-speed train to Pudong International Airport.