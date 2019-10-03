Ugandan activist Bobi Wine defies ban on ‘red beret’

A popular singer who is challenging Uganda’s long-time president is urging his supporters to defy a government ban on civilian use of the red beret that has become a symbol of his movement.

Uganda’s government in September designated the red beret a military item, effectively banning its use by civilians such as Bobi Wine, who believes he is being targeted.

Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, says he will run for president in 2021, likely against President Yoweri Museveni.

Wine faces multiple criminal offences, including a treason charge stemming from his alleged role in an incident in which the president’s motorcade was pelted with stones.

Wine is urging Museveni to retire after three decades in power, saying young people should take over leadership in key positions.