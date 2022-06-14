UK cancels first flight to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda after European Court of Human Rights ruling

ByThe Associated Press
June 14, 2022, 5:21 PM

LONDON -- UK cancels first flight to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda after European Court of Human Rights ruling.

