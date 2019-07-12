UK to charge hundreds of climate change activists

British authorities are charging hundreds of climate change protesters with public order offences in hearings that will take weeks to process.

Two courtrooms are being set aside for one day each week for 19 weeks to deal with Extinction Rebellion defendants, who range in age from 20 to 76.

The Metropolitan Police are pushing for the 1,151 people arrested to face charges after demonstrations brought parts of central London to a standstill in April.

Dozens of climate change protesters appeared Friday. Many of the cases involve an alleged failure to comply with a police order to remain in an allocated area to minimize disruption

Extinction Rebellion says activists are pleased to have a day in court but "the burden this tsunami of cases will place on the courts is unprecedented."