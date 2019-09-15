Former UK leader Cameron blasts Boris Johnson, Michael Gove

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron says current officeholder Boris Johnson didn't really believe in Brexit when he led the 2016 referendum to take Britain out of the European Union.

Cameron made the charge to The Times in a story published Sunday as he seeks publicity for his upcoming memoir.

He says of Johnson: "The conclusion I am left with is that he risked an outcome he didn't believe in because it would help his political career."

He also blasts former Cabinet ally Michael Gove for disloyalty and dishonesty.

Both Johnson and Gove abandoned Cameron during the referendum and play an important role in the successful "Leave" campaign.

Cameron is remembered for calling the referendum and then stepping down when he failed to convince voters to stay in the EU.