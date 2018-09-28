Former UK minister Johnson doesn't rule out challenging May

Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says he thinks Prime Minister Theresa May's blueprint for Brexit will lead to "political and economic disaster" and he has refused to rule out trying to replace May.

Johnson quit the government in July, citing his opposition to the prime minister's plan for close regulatory and economic ties with the European Union after Britain leaves.

He told the BBC Friday the plan "doesn't take back control, it relinquishes control. It forfeits control."

Johnson declined to rule out challenging May when he was asked repeatedly about a leadership bid, but said she is "a remarkable person. She will go on for as long as she feels it necessary."

Johnson is due to speak at a Conservative Party convention next week, a day before May addresses delegates.