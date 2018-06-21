UK outlines 'simple' process for EU citizens after Brexit

LONDON — Jun 21, 2018, 9:15 AM ET
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of PMQs at parliament in London. The British government is facing another knife-edge vote in Parliament on Wednesday June 20, 2018, over how much control lawmakers should have over the country's departure from the European Union. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Britain has given details of how it plans to process as many as 3.5 million residence applications from European Union citizens after Brexit.

When Britain leaves the bloc next year, it will end the free-movement policy that lets EU citizens live in any member state. But it says EU citizens already in Britain can stay and have their families join them.

The government disclosed some details of how the new residence plans will work Thursday. Applicants will have to show proof of identity and residence, disclose any criminal convictions and pay a fee of 65 pounds ($86) for adults.

Immigration minister Caroline Nokes conceded the scale of the operation was a challenge, but said it should be fully functioning by March 30, 2019, the day after the U.K.'s exit day.

