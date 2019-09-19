Ex-UK PM Cameron says he sought queen's help in Scots vote

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron says he asked Queen Elizabeth II to help the pro-"remain" side in Scotland's 2014 independence referendum.

Cameron told the BBC that he felt "panic" that the pro-secession side might win, and told the queen's private secretary that "just a raising of the eyebrow, even, you know, a quarter of an inch, we thought would make a difference."

The queen is expected to stay out of politics and rarely makes her personal views public. So she surprised many when she told well-wishers days before the referendum that Scots should "think very carefully about the future" before voting.

The pro-remain side won the vote by 55% to 45%.

Cameron said Thursday that "I didn't ask for anything improper to be said or done" by the queen.