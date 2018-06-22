UK police arrest man after he claims to have a bomb

Interested in United Kingdom? Add United Kingdom as an interest to stay up to date on the latest United Kingdom news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Police say London's Charing Cross station, a major commuter hub, was closed for more than an hour as they responded to what they later described as a bomb hoax.

British Transport Police said they arrested a 38-year-old man under the Mental Health Act after he was found on the tracks claiming to have a bomb.

Both the London Underground and rail stations at Charing Cross were evacuated as police responded to the incident, which was reported at 6:35 a.m. (0535 GMT) Friday.

No one was injured in the incident and the station has now been re-opened.