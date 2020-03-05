UK Police Counter Terrorism Command arrest officer Britain's Counter Terrorism Command has arrested a serving officer on suspicion of belong to a banned organization linked to right-wing terrorism

LONDON -- A 21-year-old police constable was arrested Thursday by Britain's Counter Terrorism Command on suspicion of belonging to a banned group linked to right-wing terrorism.

Police said the officer was arrested at a location in north London, which was searched.

He remains in custody at a south London police station.