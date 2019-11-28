UK police stand by decision not to investigate sex charges London police are defending the decision not to pursue a full investigation of allegations made against Prince Andrew by a woman who says she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

London police are defending the decision not to pursue a full investigation of allegations made against Prince Andrew by a woman who says she was trafficked by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Police acknowledged Thursday that they received a complaint in 2015 from a woman alleging she was the victim of trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has said she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex three times with Prince Andrew starting in 2001, including once in London.

Epstein died in prison in August in what the New York City coroner ruled as a suicide. He faced trafficking charges.

Metropolitan Police Commander Alex Murray said police concluded that any trafficking in the case would have taken place largely outside Britain, making the force the wrong agency to investigate.