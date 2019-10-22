UK police to travel to US in car crash probe

British police plan to travel to the U.S. to interview an American diplomat's wife involved in a crash that killed a British teenager.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Nick Adderley said Tuesday that officers will travel as soon as their visas are arranged.

They plan to interview Anne Sacoolas about the crash that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn in August. His motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Sacoolas outside a British air force base in southern England used by the U.S. military.

Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the crash, though police released a statement saying she had previously told them she had no plans to depart.

"Lawyers have clearly stated that the suspect wants to be personally interviewed by officers from Northamptonshire Police in order for them to see her and the devastation this has caused her and her family," Adderley told a press conference.

He did not use Sacoolas' name but described her only as the suspect. He said she had turned down the offer of simply offering a prepared statement because she preferred an in-person interview.

"We do understand from colleagues in the U.S. that the family is utterly devastated," he said.

President Donald Trump got involved last week when he met with Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, and tried to arrange a White House meeting with Sacoolas without telling Dunn's parents in advance of his plans.

The family's lawyer said the Dunn's parents did not want a scripted White House meeting with Sacoolas but wanted her to return to Britain to answer police questions.

Tim Dunn said Tuesday he is hopeful police can convince Sacoolas to return to Britain.