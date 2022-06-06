LONDON -- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote; remains in office but weakened by scandals.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote; remains in office but weakened by scandals
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote; remains in office but weakened by scandals
Top Stories
NY governor signs law raising age to own semi-automatic rifle
- 1 hour ago
'Satanic' shooting at Catholic church leaves dozens dead, officials say
- Jun 06, 09:56 AM
At least 17 killed, 62 injured in mass shootings across US over weekend
- 3 hours ago
Russian minister's visit canceled after overflight refusal
- 2 hours ago
New indictment of Proud Boys leader charging Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
- 19 minutes ago