Ukraine says it’s arrested a top IS commander near Kiyv

The Ukrainian Security Service says it has arrested Al Bar Shishani, one of the top commanders in the Islamic State group.

The service, the SBU, said in a statement Friday that Shishani, a Georgian national, was apprehended near the Ukrainian capital Kiyv. The CIA and the Georgian police participated in the operation, it said.

Since 2012, Shishani had served as a deputy to Abu Omar al-Shishani, the “minister of war” in IS, who was declared dead in 2016.

In 2016, Al Bar Shishani fled to Turkey, and in 2018 arrived in Ukraine, using a fake passport, the SBU said.