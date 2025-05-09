Ukraine says it uncovered a Hungarian espionage network, two suspects arrested

Ukraine’s main security agency says it arrested two people on suspicion of spying for Hungary by gathering intelligence on Ukraine’s military in the west of the country

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's main security agency said Friday it had arrested two people on suspicion of spying for Hungary by gathering intelligence on Ukraine's military in the west of the country.

In a statement, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said that two suspects, both former members of the Ukrainian military, had been detained and face charges of treason, which is punishable by life imprisonment. It was the first time in Ukraine's history that a Hungarian espionage operation had been discovered, the statement said.

The activities of the suspected spies were focused on the western Ukraine region of Zakarpattia, which borders Hungary and is home to a sizeable Hungarian ethnic minority. Budapest and Kyiv have clashed over the rights of Hungarians in Zakarpattia, most of which was part of Hungary until the end of World War I.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó did not directly deny the allegations of a Hungarian espionage cell operating in Ukraine, but suggested that the SBU’s claims could be classified as “anti-Hungarian propaganda.”

“I urge everyone to exercise caution against any news that appears in Ukrainian propaganda,” Szijjártó told a news conference on Friday. “If we get any details or official information, then we can deal with it.”

Hungary, a member of NATO and the European Union, has taken an adversarial approach to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, refusing to supply Kyiv with weaponry or to allow its transfer across Hungarian territory.

The Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has also threatened to bloc EU financial assistance to Ukraine, argued against sanctions on Russia and opposed Ukraine's eventual membership in the EU.

Orbán is widely seen as having the warmest relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin among EU leaders, though he has acknowledged that the war was a result of Russian aggression.

The SBU said both suspected spies were overseen by a career officer of Hungary’s military intelligence, whose identity had also been established. That officer supplied the network with cash and a special device for covert communication to support the operation, and had attempted to recruit other individuals into the network, the SBU said.

The Hungarian Defense Ministry and Military National Security Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Spike reported from Budapest, Hungary.