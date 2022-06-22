Ukrainian deputy prime minister '100%' certain that all 27 EU nations will agree to make Ukraine a membership candidate

Ukrainian deputy prime minister '100%' certain that all 27 EU nations will agree to make Ukraine a membership candidate

ByThe Associated Press
June 22, 2022, 10:58 AM

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian deputy prime minister '100%' certain that all 27 EU nations will agree to make Ukraine a membership candidate.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events