Ukrainian emergency services: Deaths reported after missile attacks hit residential buildings in Odesa region

ByThe Associated Press
July 01, 2022, 1:37 AM

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian emergency services: Deaths reported after missile attacks hit residential buildings in Odesa region.

