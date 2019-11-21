Ukrainians mark 6th anniversary of mass protests About 5,000 people have gathered on the central square of the Ukrainian capital to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the beginning of protests that led to the president fleeing the country

People rally to commemorate victims of clashes with security forces six years ago at the Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. People mark the sixth anniversary of the beginning of the protest movement and the subsequent events in late Feb. 2014 which led to the departure of former Ukraine's President Victor Yanukovych and the formation of the new government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

People rally to commemorate victims of clashes with security forces six years ago at the Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. People mark the sixth anniversary of the beginning of the protest movement and the subsequent events in late Feb. 2014 which led to the departure of former Ukraine's President Victor Yanukovych and the formation of the new government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) The Associated Press

About 5,000 people have gathered on the central square of the Ukrainian capital to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the beginning of protests that led to the president fleeing the country.

Many of those who gathered Thursday night expressed frustration that the protests did not cleanse Ukraine of endemic corruption that was a catalyst for the demonstrations.

Teacher Tatiana Borisyuk lamented that the protests “changed the history of our country but hardly changed the system, which as before is based on the power of oligarchs and corruption.”

The protests started after Russia-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych backed out of a deal for closer relations with the European Union.

He fled three months later, after the protests turned bloody and more than 100 people died.