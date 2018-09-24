UK's Labour opposition says it might back new Brexit vote

Interested in Brexit? Add Brexit as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Brexit news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Britain's main opposition party has taken a step toward backing a new referendum on Brexit — but has stopped short of saying the vote should include an option not to leave the European Union at all.

Delegates at the party's annual conference in Liverpool will consider a motion Tuesday saying "all options" should remain on the table, "including campaigning for a public vote."

The motion falls short of calling for a new referendum with an option to remain in the EU, as many party members want.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other party chiefs oppose the idea, saying Labour must honor voters' 2016 decision to leave.

Labour finance spokesman John McDonnell said Monday that "we argued for 'remain' in the past but we lost that vote so we have to respect that."