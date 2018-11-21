UK's May to meet EU chief Juncker as Brexit deadline looms

Interested in Brexit? Add Brexit as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Brexit news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

British Prime Minister Theresa May is flying to Brussels to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in a bid to finalize a Brexit agreement between the U.K. and the European Union.

The two sides agreed last week on a document sealing the terms of Britain's departure, but are still working to nail down agreement on future relations.

EU leaders are due to meet Sunday to rubber-stamp the deal, but sticking points remain. Spain has said it will vote against if Gibraltar's future isn't considered a bilateral issue between Madrid and London.

May is under intense pressure from pro-Brexit and pro-EU British lawmakers opposing the divorce deal.

Before leaving for Brussels, she will face opponents of the agreement Wednesday during the prime minister's weekly question-and-answer session in the House of Commons.