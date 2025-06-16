The Louvre Museum failed to open on time Monday, leaving thousands of visitors stuck in long, unmoving lines outside the iconic Paris institution as staff held a protest over working conditions

Union protest forces the Louvre to delay opening as visitors wait in long line-ups

According to union representative Sarah Sefian of the CGT-Culture, the disruption was caused by a spontaneous movement among front-of-house staff, including gallery attendants, reception, and security workers, who are protesting deteriorating labor conditions.

“It’s a movement led by reception agents who are suffering from the working conditions at the Louvre,” Sefian told The Associated Press.

“What began as a scheduled monthly information session turned into a mass expression of exasperation,” she said. “Staff decided to stay together until management arrived.”

Sefian said the agents gathered in the auditorium at 10:30 a.m. for talks with the museum’s leadership. “All roles related to visitor reception are affected,” she said. “Overcrowding and understaffing are the main issues being raised.”

As of midday, the museum remained closed, with lines snaking past I.M. Pei’s famous glass pyramid and deep into the underground shopping complex. Some ticket-holders gave up and left, creating the illusion of movement in the queues.

A message on the museum’s official website stated: “Due to strikes in France, the museum may open later and some exhibition rooms may remain closed. We thank you for your understanding.”

Union officials say the museum may reopen Monday afternoon.