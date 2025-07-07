Unusual bee attack in French town leaves 24 injured, 3 critically

Bees have attacked passersby in the French town of Aurillac, injuring 24 people, including three critically

FILE - A bee sits on a flower in the rough of the 3rd fairway during the first round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

AURILLAC, France -- A unusual attack by bees in the French town of Aurillac has left 24 people injured, including three in critical condition, according to local authorities.

The Prefecture of Cantal, in south-central France, said passersby were stung over a period of about 30 minutes on Sunday morning. Firefighters and medical teams were rushed to the scene to treat the victims while police set up a security perimeter until the bees stopped their attack.

The three people in critical condition were evacuated to a local hospital.

Pierre Mathonier, the mayor of Aurillac, told French broadcaster France 3 the incident may have been related to Asian hornets threatening beehives that had been installed on the roof terrace of a downtown hotel over 10 years ago. He said that this had likely caused the bees to become aggressive.

“All ended well,” he said. “The emergency services were perfectly coordinated.”

Mathonier added that one 78-year-old was stung 25 times.

Lieutenant-colonel Michel Cayla, in charge of the local fire services, said he had never experienced such an attack. He said one of the victims was in cardiorespiratory arrest and had to be resuscitated in the fire department ambulance.

“In terms of the number of victims, the panic among the people and the severity of some of the injuries, it was impressive,” he told broadcaster TF1.