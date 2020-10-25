Upset in Seychelles presidential election as incumbent loses The Seychelles presidential election has seen an upset, with the electoral commission declaring longtime contender Wavel Ramkalawan the winner over incumbent Danny Faure

Opposition leader Ramkalawan, a priest who turned from that work to devote himself to politics, received 54% of the vote in the Indian Ocean island nation while Faure received 43%, the commission chair Danny Lucas said, calling the race “hotly contested."

There was no immediate comment by the winner or Faure.

The voting turnout was roughly 75% in the country of just under 100,000 people.