US, Canada working on mutual ban on non-essential travel A Canadian government official says Canada and the United States are working out the details of a mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries

A man wears a mask and a hat with an Irish symbol of shamrock designs as he walks in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

A man wears a mask and a hat with an Irish symbol of shamrock designs as he walks in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) The Associated Press

TORONTO -- A Canadian government official said late Tuesday that Canada and the United States are working out the details of a mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details ahead of an announcement.