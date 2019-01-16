US says China's death sentence against Canadian political

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday China's death sentence against a Canadian man is "politically motivated."

The statement from U.S. deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke Tuesday and "expressed their concerns about the arbitrary detentions and politically motivated sentencing of Canadian nationals."

A Chinese court resentenced Robert Schellenberg to death in a sudden retrial of a drug-smuggling case on Monday.

Freeland and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been talking to world leaders about Schellenberg's case and the cases of two Canadians arrested in China in apparent retaliation for the arrest of Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei's founder at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited to face charges that she misled banks about the company's business dealings in Iran.

Palladino said that case also came up.

"They noted their continued commitment to Canada's conduct of a fair, unbiased, and transparent legal proceeding and U.S. extradition request with respect to Ms. Meng Wanzhou, the Chief Financial Officer of Huawei," the statement said.

Bruce Heyman, a former U.S. ambassador to Canada, tweeted Tuesday the U.S. and other allies need to take a stronger public stance supporting Canada regarding the treatment of Canadian citizens detained in China.