US climber dies near summit of Bolivian Andes peak

Bolivian rescue workers say they have recovered the body of a U.S. climber who died at about 6,200 meters (more than 20,000 feet) altitude near the peak of the Illimani mountain

September 4, 2021, 3:10 PM
1 min read

LA PAZ, Bolivia -- Bolivian rescue workers said Saturday they have recovered the body of a U.S. climber who died at about 6,200 meters (more than 20,000 feet) altitude near the peak of the Illimani mountain.

The name of the 24-year-old climber was not immediately released. Death was “probably because of a pulmonary edema” rather than an accident, said Javier Thellaeche of Bolivian Andean Rescue.

The man was with three guides on a three-day trek that involves spending the night near the summit of the mountain, an iconic part of the vista from Bolivia's capital.

“It seems the mountaineer awoke feeling ill after the second night and died, apparently of a respiratory problem,” Thellaeche said.

He said more than a dozen rescuers took part in recovering the body on Saturday.

Illimani's summit is at about 6.440 meters (more than 21,100 feet) and it is the second highest mountain in Bolivia.

Top Stories

Democrats limited in abortion rights fight after Supreme Court decision

4 hours ago

On Location: September 3, 2021

Sep 03, 9:11 AM

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Deadly flooding calls attention to illegal basement apartments

Sep 03, 5:27 PM

Are future COVID-19 variants going to get more aggressive?

Sep 03, 3:57 PM

Top Stories

Planned Parenthood doctor discusses women crossing Texas border for abortions

Sep 03, 9:22 PM

Democrats limited in abortion rights fight after Supreme Court decision

4 hours ago

Are future COVID-19 variants going to get more aggressive?

Sep 03, 3:57 PM

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

Man who wore horns and face paint at Capitol riot pleads guilty

Sep 03, 9:28 PM

Top Stories

Planned Parenthood doctor discusses women crossing Texas border for abortions

Sep 03, 9:22 PM

Are future COVID-19 variants going to get more aggressive?

Sep 03, 3:57 PM

Democrats limited in abortion rights fight after Supreme Court decision

4 hours ago

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

Man who wore horns and face paint at Capitol riot pleads guilty

Sep 03, 9:28 PM

Top Stories

Planned Parenthood doctor discusses women crossing Texas border for abortions

Sep 03, 9:22 PM

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

Man who wore horns and face paint at Capitol riot pleads guilty

Sep 03, 9:28 PM

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 9:31 PM

Are future COVID-19 variants going to get more aggressive?

Sep 03, 3:57 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events